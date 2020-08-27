Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/28/2020

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) went down by -1.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.50 and move down -43.44%, while NLY stocks collected -1.21% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

NLY Market Performance

NLY stocks went down by -1.21% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.27% and a quarterly performance of 15.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.52% for NLY stocks with the simple moving average of -5.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NLY shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NLY socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $4.30 based on the research report published on July 24, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLY stock at the price of $8.25. The rating they have provided for NLY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 7, 2020.

JMP Securities gave “ Mkt Outperform” rating to NLY stocks, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on April 30, 2020.

NLY Stocks 3.69% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -30.29% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.21%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.48% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.83% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NLY went down by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.74% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.43. In addition, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. saw -22.29% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NLY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY), starting from Hamilton Thomas Edward, who bought 200,000 shares at the price of $5.96 back on May 15. After this action, Rushing now owns 330,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc., valued at $1,192,920 with the latest closing price.

Coffey Timothy P, the Chief Credit Officer of Annaly Capital Management, Inc., bought 50,000 shares at the value of $6.00 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Coffey Timothy P is holding 88,000 shares at the value of $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

NLY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -119.81 for the present operating margin and +98.69 for gross margin. The net margin for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. stands at -119.20. Total capital return value is set at -1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.10. Equity return holds the value -19.90%, with -2.20% for asset returns.

Based on Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY), the company’s capital structure generated 711.28 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 87.67. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 86.21 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.23 and long-term debt to capital is 65.80.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 69.43 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is 4.12 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.02.