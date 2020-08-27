Analyzing Future Direction of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA): Next Earning Report on 08/26/2020

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.25 and move down -106.69%, while MARA stocks collected -19.11% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Marathon Patent Group Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fastblock Mining in All Stock Transaction

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Worth an Investment?

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) The 36 Months beta value for MARA stocks is at 2.79, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $64.00 which is -$2.54 below current price. MARA currently has a short float of 9.09% and public float of 31.80M with average trading volume of 16.69M shares.

MARA Market Performance

MARA stocks went down by -19.11% for the week, with the monthly jump of 48.54% and a quarterly performance of 246.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.82%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.87% for MARA stocks with the simple moving average of 126.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MARA shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for MARA socks in the upcoming period according to Northland Capital is $8 based on the research report published on August 18, 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MARA stock at the price of $9, previously predicting the value of $12. The rating they have provided for MARA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12, 2015.

ROTH Capital gave “Buy” rating to MARA stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 1, 2015.

MARA Stocks 31.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -51.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 20.46%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 17.39%, while the shares surge at the distance of +39.56% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +170.53% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MARA went down by -19.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +90.98% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.37. In addition, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. saw 188.18% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MARA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA), starting from OKAMOTO MERRICK D, who bought 25,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Nov 22. After this action, Rushing now owns 53,875 shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc., valued at $24,735 with the latest closing price.

OKAMOTO MERRICK D, the Chief Executive Officer of Marathon Patent Group, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $1.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that OKAMOTO MERRICK D is holding 28,875 shares at the value of $7,807 based on the most recent closing price.

MARA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -319.88 for the present operating margin and -233.91 for gross margin. The net margin for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. stands at -296.74. Total capital return value is set at -86.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.49. Equity return holds the value -102.70%, with -66.80% for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA), the company’s capital structure generated 33.10 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 24.87. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 18.24 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -73.03 and long-term debt to capital is 30.69.