Search
Home Trending
Trending

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

by Denise Gardner

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.24 and move down -79.71%, while AMPE stocks collected -10.42% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Ampio Provides Update on COVID-19 Clinical Trial Activities

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) Worth an Investment?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) The 36 Months beta value for AMPE stocks is at 2.00, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.00 which is -$0.69 below current price. AMPE currently has a short float of 8.60% and public float of 162.49M with average trading volume of 3.40M shares.

AMPE Market Performance

AMPE stocks went down by -10.42% for the week, with the monthly drop of -37.05% and a quarterly performance of 26.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.56%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.17% for AMPE stocks with the simple moving average of 14.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPE stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPE shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AMPE socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $4 based on the research report published on December 19, 2019.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPE stock at the price of $16, previously predicting the value of $15. The rating they have provided for AMPE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17, 2014.

Aegis Capital gave “Buy” rating to AMPE stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on September 25, 2012.

AMPE Stocks -11.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -44.66% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.59%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, while the shares sank at the distance of -32.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +24.76% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE went down by -10.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +90.14% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.8770. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 17.70% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AMPE Stock Fundamentals

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.80 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 18.57.

Previous articleMagellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleBuy or Sell Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Related Articles

Companies

United States Steel Corporation (X) future in Basic Materials Sector

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.52 and...
Business

Buy or Sell Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) went up by 24.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.26 and...
Trending

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.24 and move...

Latest Posts

Companies

United States Steel Corporation (X) future in Basic Materials Sector

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.52 and...
View Post
Business

Buy or Sell Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) went up by 24.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.26 and...
View Post
Trending

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.24 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) went down by -3.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $67.62 and...
View Post
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About ConocoPhillips (COP)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) went down by -3.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $67.13 and move down -78.73%,...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) went down by -3.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $67.62 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Eros International Plc (EROS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.91 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

What Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $149.49 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Resonant Inc. (RESN) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.58 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) – the Stock that lost -5.66% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) went down by -2.53% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $141.41 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

Buy or Sell Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) went up by 24.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.26 and...
Read more
Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT)

Nicola Day - 0
Globalstar, Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.60 and move down...
Read more
Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.99 and move...
Read more
Business

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $61.11 and move down...
Read more
Business

PG&E Corporation (PCG) sinking towards new 52-week low

Melissa Arnold - 0
PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.34 and move down...
Read more

Companies

Companies

United States Steel Corporation (X) future in Basic Materials Sector

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.52 and...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About ConocoPhillips (COP)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) went down by -3.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $67.13 and move down -78.73%,...
Read more
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) went down by -5.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $94.98 and move...
Read more
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Cigna Corporation (CI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $224.64 and move down...
Read more
Companies

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.50 and move...
Read more

Quick Links