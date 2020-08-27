A Lesson to Learn: ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Fell -1.41%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.48 and move down -96.42%, while ADMA stocks collected -1.41% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/24/20 that Plasma Stocks Soar on FDA Announcement

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Worth an Investment?

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) The 36 Months beta value for ADMA stocks is at 2.14, while 5 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ADMA Biologics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.00 which is -$2.79 below current price. ADMA currently has a short float of 15.64% and public float of 62.76M with average trading volume of 5.80M shares.

ADMA Market Performance

ADMA stocks went down by -1.41% for the week, with a quarterly performance of -2.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.25%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.74% for ADMA stocks with the simple moving average of -16.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ADMA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ADMA socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on June 4, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADMA stock at the price of $13, previously predicting the value of $10. The rating they have provided for ADMA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to ADMA stocks, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 7, 2019.

ADMA Stocks -6.66% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ADMA Biologics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -49.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 12.89%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.76% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.71% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA went down by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -35.27% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.05. In addition, ADMA Biologics, Inc. saw -30.25% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ADMA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA), starting from Grossman Jerrold B, who bought 5,300 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 155,864 shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc., valued at $13,586 with the latest closing price.

DEMSKI MARTHA J, the Director of ADMA Biologics, Inc., bought 2,000 shares at the value of $2.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that DEMSKI MARTHA J is holding 2,000 shares at the value of $5,760 based on the most recent closing price.

ADMA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -141.14 for the present operating margin and -37.48 for gross margin. The net margin for ADMA Biologics, Inc. stands at -164.50. Total capital return value is set at -47.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.28. Equity return holds the value -104.30%, with -36.80% for asset returns.

Based on ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA), the company’s capital structure generated 323.48 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 76.39. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 66.67 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4.61 and long-term debt to capital is 322.61.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 9.38 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for ADMA Biologics, Inc. is 12.07 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.