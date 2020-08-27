3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Loss -17.22% in one Year: What’s Next?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) went up by 3.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.56 and move down -129.2%, while DDD stocks collected 0.74% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that 3D Systems Names Jagtar Narula as New CFO

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Worth an Investment?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) The 36 Months beta value for DDD stocks is at 1.60, while 1 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for 3D Systems Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. DDD currently has a short float of 33.78% and public float of 117.48M with average trading volume of 2.23M shares.

DDD Market Performance

DDD stocks went up by 0.74% for the week, with the monthly drop of -17.10% and a quarterly performance of -27.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.22%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.86% for DDD stocks with the simple moving average of -33.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for DDD shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for DDD socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $8 based on the research report published on July 16, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDD stock at the price of $4, previously predicting the value of $10. The rating they have provided for DDD stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 19, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “ Neutral” rating to DDD stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 28, 2020.

DDD Stocks -16.10% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, 3D Systems Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -56.37% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.63%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, while the shares sank at the distance of -18.09% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -27.80% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DDD went up by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -41.83% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.02. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw -37.37% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DDD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), starting from KEVER JIM D, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $5.80 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 358,441 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $58,000 with the latest closing price.

Johnson Andrew Martin, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of 3D Systems Corporation, sold 4,000 shares at the value of $8.00 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Johnson Andrew Martin is holding 226,691 shares at the value of $32,000 based on the most recent closing price.

DDD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -9.08 for the present operating margin and +44.20 for gross margin. The net margin for 3D Systems Corporation stands at -11.11. Total capital return value is set at -9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.53. Equity return holds the value -15.80%, with -9.90% for asset returns.

Based on 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), the company’s capital structure generated 17.75 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 15.08. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 11.48 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -12.86 and long-term debt to capital is 15.44.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.50 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for 3D Systems Corporation is 5.33 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.