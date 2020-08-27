– 22.45 – 24.17: is It Good Range to Buy Griffon Corporation (GFF)?

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $27.53 and move down -16.95%, while GFF stocks collected 4.16% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Griffon Corporation Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Worth an Investment?

Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.76 times of increase in earnings at the present.

GFF Market Performance

GFF stocks went up by 4.16% for the week, with the monthly jump of 16.48% and a quarterly performance of 35.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.82%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.54% for GFF stocks with the simple moving average of 26.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFF stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GFF shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for GFF socks in the upcoming period according to Robert W. Baird is $24 based on the research report published on January 14, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFF stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for GFF stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 30, 2018.

Goldman gave “Neutral” rating to GFF stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 2, 2018.

GFF Stocks 17.03% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Griffon Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.23%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.36% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +24.09% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GFF went up by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +9.13% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $22.65. In addition, Griffon Corporation saw 15.79% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

GFF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Griffon Corporation (GFF), starting from KRAMER RONALD J, who sold 500,000 shares at the price of $21.50 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,962,721 shares of Griffon Corporation, valued at $10,750,000 with the latest closing price.

BROSIG THOMAS, the Director of Griffon Corporation, bought 4,075 shares at the value of $12.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that BROSIG THOMAS is holding 29,403 shares at the value of $48,961 based on the most recent closing price.

GFF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.96 for the present operating margin and +26.00 for gross margin. The net margin for Griffon Corporation stands at +2.07. Total capital return value is set at 8.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.89. Equity return holds the value 10.10%, with 2.20% for asset returns.

Based on Griffon Corporation (GFF), the company’s capital structure generated 231.13 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 69.80. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 53.22 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.92 and long-term debt to capital is 228.93.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.87 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for Griffon Corporation is 5.72 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.