– 18.34 – 19.2294: is It Good Range to Buy At Home Group Inc. (HOME)?

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.79 and move down -5.04%, while HOME stocks collected 0.96% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that At Home Group Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on September 1, 2020

HOME Market Performance

HOME stocks went up by 0.96% for the week, with the monthly jump of 112.88% and a quarterly performance of 305.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 211.92%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.63% for HOME stocks with the simple moving average of 198.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOME stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOME shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for HOME socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOME stock at the price of $16.50. The rating they have provided for HOME stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 25, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave “ Sector Weight” rating to HOME stocks, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on January 21, 2020.

HOME Stocks 79.16% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, At Home Group Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.95%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, while the shares surge at the distance of +99.58% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +149.21% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HOME went up by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +116.30% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.22. In addition, At Home Group Inc. saw 242.55% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

HOME Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at At Home Group Inc. (HOME), starting from SOSIN CLIFFORD, who bought 518,007 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,433,735 shares of At Home Group Inc., valued at $1,215,503 with the latest closing price.

SOSIN CLIFFORD, the 10% Owner of At Home Group Inc., bought 430,098 shares at the value of $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that SOSIN CLIFFORD is holding 9,915,728 shares at the value of $1,245,306 based on the most recent closing price.

HOME Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.83 for the present operating margin and +27.86 for gross margin. The net margin for At Home Group Inc. stands at -15.71. Total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.31. Equity return holds the value -92.70%, with -21.40% for asset returns.

Based on At Home Group Inc. (HOME), the company’s capital structure generated 301.59 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 75.10. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 61.14 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.15 and long-term debt to capital is 251.36.