– 0.40 – 0.43: is It Good Range to Buy Inuvo, Inc. (INUV)?

Inuvo, Inc. (AMEX:INUV) went down by -2.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.11 and move down -170.73%, while INUV stocks collected -17.39% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Inuvo Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ending June 30, 2020

Inuvo, Inc. (AMEX:INUV) Worth an Investment?

Inuvo, Inc. (AMEX: INUV) The 36 Months beta value for INUV stocks is at 1.38, while 2 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Inuvo, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.12 which is -$0.41 below current price. INUV currently has a short float of 2.51% and public float of 51.15M with average trading volume of 7.70M shares.

INUV Market Performance

INUV stocks went down by -17.39% for the week, with the monthly drop of -33.49% and a quarterly performance of -5.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.87%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.54% for INUV stocks with the simple moving average of 7.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Inuvo, Inc. (AMEX:INUV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INUV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for INUV shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for INUV socks in the upcoming period according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.25 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INUV stock at the price of $2.25. The rating they have provided for INUV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14, 2015.

ROTH Capital gave “Buy” rating to INUV stocks, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on September 29, 2015.

INUV Stocks -28.07% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Inuvo, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -63.29% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.24%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, while the shares sank at the distance of -31.76% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -40.98% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, INUV went down by -17.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +40.03% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.5453. In addition, Inuvo, Inc. saw 37.81% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

INUV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Inuvo, Inc. (INUV), starting from BURNETT G KENT, who bought 1,268,571 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Mar 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,442,256 shares of Inuvo, Inc., valued at $222,000 with the latest closing price.

Cameron Gordon J, the Director of Inuvo, Inc., bought 285,714 shares at the value of $0.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Cameron Gordon J is holding 399,899 shares at the value of $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

INUV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -10.95 for the present operating margin and +50.50 for gross margin. The net margin for Inuvo, Inc. stands at -7.29. Total capital return value is set at -42.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.83. Equity return holds the value -31.20%, with -14.30% for asset returns.

Based on Inuvo, Inc. (INUV), the company’s capital structure generated 37.92 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 27.50. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 15.50 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -13.97 and long-term debt to capital is 3.15.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.27 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for Inuvo, Inc. is 8.63 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.