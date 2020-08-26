Search
Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) rising towards new 52-week high

by Melissa Arnold

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went up by 4.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.45 and move down -42.44%, while ZSAN stocks collected 7.50% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Zosano Pharma Announces Agreement to Collaborate with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Worth an Investment?

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) The 36 Months beta value for ZSAN stocks is at 3.09, while 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.33 which is -$1.72 below current price. ZSAN currently has a short float of and public float of with average trading volume of 3.92M shares.

ZSAN Market Performance

ZSAN stocks went up by 7.50% for the week, with the monthly jump of 102.38% and a quarterly performance of 65.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.82%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.74% for ZSAN stocks with the simple moving average of 60.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZSAN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ZSAN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ZSAN socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on April 17, 2019.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZSAN stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for ZSAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 24, 2017.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave “ Neutral” rating to ZSAN stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 11, 2016.

ZSAN Stocks 60.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZSAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Zosano Pharma Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -29.80% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.81%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, while the shares surge at the distance of +104.49% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +87.92% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZSAN went up by +7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -13.13% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4340. In addition, Zosano Pharma Corporation saw 13.16% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ZSAN Stock Fundamentals

Based on Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), the company’s capital structure generated 189.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 65.40. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 47.13 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -18.39 and long-term debt to capital is 128.20.

Quick Links