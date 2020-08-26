Search
Will Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Remain Competitive?

by Daisy Galbraith

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.63 and move down -11.37%, while HOLX stocks collected -2.49% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Hologic to Acquire Acessa Health, Innovator in Minimally Invasive Solutions for Treatment of Fibroids

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Worth an Investment?

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.45 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HOLX Market Performance

HOLX stocks went down by -2.49% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.46% and a quarterly performance of 28.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.21%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.61% for HOLX stocks with the simple moving average of 27.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for HOLX shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for HOLX socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $64 based on the research report published on June 30, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOLX stock at the price of $62. The rating they have provided for HOLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 3, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave “ Outperform” rating to HOLX stocks, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on April 30, 2020.

HOLX Stocks 7.33% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Hologic, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.21% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.70%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.47% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +26.17% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX went down by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +43.11% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $68.09. In addition, Hologic, Inc. saw 26.63% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

HOLX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Hologic, Inc. (HOLX), starting from COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, who sold 4,924 shares at the price of $71.24 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 16,713 shares of Hologic, Inc., valued at $350,810 with the latest closing price.

Valenti Peter J. III, the Division Pres., Breast Health of Hologic, Inc., sold 10,493 shares at the value of $54.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Valenti Peter J. III is holding 59,991 shares at the value of $567,357 based on the most recent closing price.

HOLX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.87 for the present operating margin and +50.41 for gross margin. The net margin for Hologic, Inc. stands at -6.05. Total capital return value is set at 10.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.01. Equity return holds the value 22.80%, with 7.50% for asset returns.

Based on Hologic, Inc. (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.06 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 59.52. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 48.30 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.04 and long-term debt to capital is 134.07.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.71 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for Hologic, Inc. is 5.48 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

