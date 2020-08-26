Will Brunswick Corporation (BC) Remain Competitive?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.99 and move down -19.94%, while BC stocks collected -4.87% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Press Release: Brunswick Corporation Announces Final Repayment of Revolving Credit Facility

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) Worth an Investment?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) The 36 Months beta value for BC stocks is at 2.12, while 7 of the analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Brunswick Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 3 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $78.62 which is $17.85 above current price. BC currently has a short float of 2.75% and public float of 78.52M with average trading volume of 930.49K shares.

BC Market Performance

BC stocks went down by -4.87% for the week, with the monthly drop of -11.97% and a quarterly performance of 5.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.97%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.38% for BC stocks with the simple moving average of 10.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BC stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for BC shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for BC socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $71 based on the research report published on June 8, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BC stock at the price of $64, previously predicting the value of $57.50. The rating they have provided for BC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 2, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave “ Market Perform” rating to BC stocks, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on April 2, 2020.

BC Stocks -4.99% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Brunswick Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -16.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.49%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, while the shares sank at the distance of -10.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.31% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BC went down by -4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +1.28% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $65.51. In addition, Brunswick Corporation saw 2.85% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Brunswick Corporation (BC), starting from ALTMAN RANDALL S, who sold 3,746 shares at the price of $65.06 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 13,011 shares of Brunswick Corporation, valued at $243,715 with the latest closing price.

Dekker Christopher F, the V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY of Brunswick Corporation, sold 3,025 shares at the value of $64.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Dekker Christopher F is holding 37,324 shares at the value of $195,814 based on the most recent closing price.

BC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.66 for the present operating margin and +26.25 for gross margin. The net margin for Brunswick Corporation stands at +0.74. Total capital return value is set at 18.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.17. Equity return holds the value -2.40%, with -0.90% for asset returns.

Based on Brunswick Corporation (BC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.07 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.94. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.60 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.95 and long-term debt to capital is 87.49.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.45 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for Brunswick Corporation is 9.31 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.