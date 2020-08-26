Why Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.69 and move down -16.45%, while ZNGA stocks collected -2.55% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that NASCAR and Zynga Bring Iconic Race Car to CSR Racing 2

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Worth an Investment?

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) The 36 Months beta value for ZNGA stocks is at 0.34, while 13 of the analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Zynga Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $11.46 which is $2.43 above current price. ZNGA currently has a short float of 5.21% and public float of 1.00B with average trading volume of 22.33M shares.

ZNGA Market Performance

ZNGA stocks went down by -2.55% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.56% and a quarterly performance of 14.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.93%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.91% for ZNGA stocks with the simple moving average of 20.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZNGA stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ZNGA shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for ZNGA socks in the upcoming period according to Berenberg is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZNGA stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for ZNGA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 9, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Underperform” rating to ZNGA stocks, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on April 22, 2020.

ZNGA Stocks -4.36% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Zynga Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.27% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.88% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZNGA went down by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +47.35% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.54. In addition, Zynga Inc. saw 50.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ZNGA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), starting from Bromberg Matthew S, who sold 12,000 shares at the price of $9.22 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 913,181 shares of Zynga Inc., valued at $110,640 with the latest closing price.

Buckley Jeffrey, the Chief Accounting Officer of Zynga Inc., sold 4,727 shares at the value of $9.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Buckley Jeffrey is holding 78,959 shares at the value of $44,528 based on the most recent closing price.

ZNGA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -5.58 for the present operating margin and +60.35 for gross margin. The net margin for Zynga Inc. stands at +3.17. Total capital return value is set at -3.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.96. Equity return holds the value -1.50%, with -0.80% for asset returns.

Based on Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), the company’s capital structure generated 36.27 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 26.62. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 19.57 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4.34 and long-term debt to capital is 35.47.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.00 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for Zynga Inc. is 11.41 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.