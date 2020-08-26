Why Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 13.16%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) went up by 13.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.40 and move down -64.2%, while WRTC stocks collected 2.33% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that Wrap Technologies Announces National Sponsorship of the National Faith & Blue Weekend

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) Worth an Investment?

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) 1 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Wrap Technologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $13.00 which is $4.23 above current price. WRTC currently has a short float of 15.93% and public float of 20.07M with average trading volume of 1.75M shares.

WRTC Market Performance

WRTC stocks went up by 2.33% for the week, with the monthly drop of -25.99% and a quarterly performance of 76.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.43%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.88% for WRTC stocks with the simple moving average of 30.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRTC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for WRTC shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for WRTC socks in the upcoming period according to Northland Capital is $12 based on the research report published on July 6, 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRTC stock at the price of $7. The rating they have provided for WRTC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 24, 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave “Buy” rating to WRTC stocks, setting the target price at $11.35 in the report published on January 29, 2020.

WRTC Stocks -14.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Wrap Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.70%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, while the shares sank at the distance of -24.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.27% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WRTC went up by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +158.70% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.18. In addition, Wrap Technologies, Inc. saw 37.25% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

WRTC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC), starting from BARNES JAMES A, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $10.04 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 69,503 shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc., valued at $60,240 with the latest closing price.

BARNES JAMES A, the CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER of Wrap Technologies, Inc., sold 6,000 shares at the value of $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that BARNES JAMES A is holding 75,503 shares at the value of $63,000 based on the most recent closing price.

WRTC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1236.19 for the present operating margin and +39.72 for gross margin. The net margin for Wrap Technologies, Inc. stands at -1194.83. Total capital return value is set at -54.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.47. Equity return holds the value -42.50%, with -40.00% for asset returns.

Based on Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.45 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.43.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 238.79 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for Wrap Technologies, Inc. is 6.98 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.29.