Why Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) went up by 67.86% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.19 and move down -163.4%, while PPSI stocks collected 29.83% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Worth an Investment?

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) The 36 Months beta value for PPSI stocks is at 0.45, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.50 which is -$2.35 below current price. PPSI currently has a short float of 0.66% and public float of 3.20M with average trading volume of 369.48K shares.

PPSI Market Performance

PPSI stocks went up by 29.83% for the week, with the monthly jump of 63.19% and a quarterly performance of 142.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.95% for PPSI stocks with the simple moving average of 23.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPSI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PPSI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PPSI socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $6 based on the research report published on October 29, 2015.

PPSI Stocks 60.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -62.04% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 17.95%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 29.72%, while the shares surge at the distance of +59.86% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +125.96% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PPSI went up by +29.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -41.40% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.67. In addition, Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. saw 3.52% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PPSI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI), starting from MAZUREK NATHAN, who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 31,000 shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., valued at $1,395 with the latest closing price.

MAZUREK NATHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., bought 1,000 shares at the value of $1.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that MAZUREK NATHAN is holding 30,000 shares at the value of $1,470 based on the most recent closing price.

PPSI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -42.27 for the present operating margin and +4.51 for gross margin. The net margin for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. stands at -58.48. Total capital return value is set at -30.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.17. Equity return holds the value -46.00%, with -23.40% for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI), the company’s capital structure generated 13.77 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 12.10. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 7.81 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -21.97 and long-term debt to capital is 6.21.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.63 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is 1.84 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.