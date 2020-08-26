Search
Why Momentum Investors Should Watch ChampionX Corporation (CHX)

by Ethane Eddington

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.80 and move down -231.11%, while CHX stocks collected -0.10% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that Byron Pope named Vice President of ESG & Investor Relations for ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Worth an Investment?

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) 9 of the analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for ChampionX Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $14.36 which is $3.85 above current price. CHX currently has a short float of 4.89% and public float of 198.72M with average trading volume of 5.84M shares.

CHX Market Performance

CHX stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.91% and a quarterly performance of 19.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.31%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.18% for CHX stocks with the simple moving average of -36.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CHX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CHX socks in the upcoming period according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on June 26, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHX stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for CHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22, 2020.

CHX Stocks 6.54% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ChampionX Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -69.80% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.61%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.14% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CHX went down by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -61.12% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.44. In addition, ChampionX Corporation saw -68.89% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CHX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ChampionX Corporation (CHX), starting from Alderman Heidi S, who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $10.24 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,000 shares of ChampionX Corporation, valued at $10,240 with the latest closing price.

Quick Links