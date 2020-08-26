Search
Why JanOne Inc. (JAN) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

by Daisy Galbraith

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) went up by 1.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.24 and move down -25.71%, while JAN stocks collected 43.28% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that JanOne Advances its Potential Peripheral Artery Disease and Covid-19 Vascular Inflammation Treatment Towards Trial Readiness

JAN Market Performance

JAN stocks went up by 43.28% for the week, with the monthly jump of 107.74% and a quarterly performance of 116.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.83%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.80% for JAN stocks with the simple moving average of 128.01% for the last 200 days.

JAN Stocks 82.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, JanOne Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -20.45% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 18.96%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 22.68%, while the shares surge at the distance of +98.20% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +121.28% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, JAN went up by +26.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +195.33% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.26. In addition, JanOne Inc. saw 144.93% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

JAN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -35.42 for the present operating margin and +10.85 for gross margin. The net margin for JanOne Inc. stands at -34.09. Total capital return value is set at -67.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.95. Equity return holds the value -127.80%, with -46.20% for asset returns.

Based on JanOne Inc. (JAN), the company’s capital structure generated 45.28 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 31.17. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 16.13 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -8.40 and long-term debt to capital is 8.22.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.27 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for JanOne Inc. is 5.59 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

