Why Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.90 and move down -14.33%, while HUN stocks collected 4.01% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Huntsman Announces Third Quarter 2020 Common Dividend

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.82 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HUN Market Performance

HUN stocks went up by 4.01% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.83% and a quarterly performance of 15.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.30%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.99% for HUN stocks with the simple moving average of 12.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUN stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for HUN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for HUN socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $320 based on the research report published on June 19, 2020.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUN stock at the price of $320. The rating they have provided for HUN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 4, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave “Overweight” rating to HUN stocks, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 26, 2020.

HUN Stocks 13.96% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Huntsman Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.53% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.22%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, while the shares surge at the distance of +15.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +17.16% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HUN went up by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -8.10% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $20.32. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw -9.85% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HUN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Huntsman Corporation (HUN), starting from Hankins Anthony P, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $14.50 back on Mar 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 512,366 shares of Huntsman Corporation, valued at $29,000 with the latest closing price.

STRYKER DAVID M, the Exec VP, GC and Sec of Huntsman Corporation, bought 2,500 shares at the value of $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that STRYKER DAVID M is holding 231,743 shares at the value of $37,500 based on the most recent closing price.

HUN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.75 for the present operating margin and +20.33 for gross margin. The net margin for Huntsman Corporation stands at +5.78. Total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.87. Equity return holds the value 34.00%, with 11.80% for asset returns.

Based on Huntsman Corporation (HUN), the company’s capital structure generated 104.76 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 51.16. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.83 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.99 and long-term debt to capital is 95.31.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.18 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for Huntsman Corporation is 6.11 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.