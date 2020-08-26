Why Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $83.99 and move down -14.33%, while EMN stocks collected 2.17% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that New Podcast Celebrates Eastman Centennial

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Worth an Investment?

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.45 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EMN Market Performance

EMN stocks went up by 2.17% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.32% and a quarterly performance of 5.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.04% for EMN stocks with the simple moving average of 7.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EMN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for EMN socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $75 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMN stock at the price of $73. The rating they have provided for EMN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on August 4, 2020.

Standpoint Research gave “ Hold” rating to EMN stocks, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on June 9, 2020.

EMN Stocks 1.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Eastman Chemical Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.54% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.31%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.80% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.55% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EMN went up by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -11.45% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $73.28. In addition, Eastman Chemical Company saw -7.32% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EMN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), starting from COX MARK K, who sold 3,290 shares at the price of $73.22 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 18,031 shares of Eastman Chemical Company, valued at $240,894 with the latest closing price.

King Scott V., the CAO & Controller of Eastman Chemical Company, sold 8,000 shares at the value of $75.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that King Scott V. is holding 17,559 shares at the value of $604,000 based on the most recent closing price.

EMN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.31 for the present operating margin and +24.31 for gross margin. The net margin for Eastman Chemical Company stands at +8.21. Total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.48. Equity return holds the value 9.60%, with 3.60% for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 100.34 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 50.08. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 37.34 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.04 and long-term debt to capital is 96.54.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.82 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for Eastman Chemical Company is 6.33 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.