Why Do Investors Care About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $180.00 and move down -12.02%, while CCI stocks collected -3.20% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/17/20 that Activist Holder Elliott Turns Up Heat on Crown’s Fiber-Cable Business

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Worth an Investment?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 92.94 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CCI Market Performance

CCI stocks went down by -3.20% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.60% and a quarterly performance of -1.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.88%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.00% for CCI stocks with the simple moving average of 4.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCI shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for CCI socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCI stock at the price of $197. The rating they have provided for CCI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 15, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave “Hold” rating to CCI stocks, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on June 5, 2020.

CCI Stocks -3.83% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.73% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.46% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.11% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CCI went down by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +21.82% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $165.10. In addition, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) saw 13.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CCI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI), starting from Young James D, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $163.10 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 192,679 shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), valued at $978,600 with the latest closing price.

Collins Robert Sean, the Vice President and Controller of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), sold 2,000 shares at the value of $164.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Collins Robert Sean is holding 2,634 shares at the value of $328,380 based on the most recent closing price.

CCI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.94 for the present operating margin and +38.70 for gross margin. The net margin for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stands at +15.09. Total capital return value is set at 2.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.75. Equity return holds the value 7.00%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 228.15 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 69.53. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 62.21 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.27 and long-term debt to capital is 224.35.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 14.57 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is 2.93 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.16.