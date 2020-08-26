What’s Behind Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) Volatile Ride?

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.22 and move down -51.83%, while FREE stocks collected 1.23% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

FREE Market Performance

FREE stocks went up by 1.23% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.86% and a quarterly performance of -26.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.38% for FREE stocks with the simple moving average of -22.73% for the last 200 days.

FREE Stocks -9.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Whole Earth Brands, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.14% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.00%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.73% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -27.41% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FREE went up by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -25.35% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.41. In addition, Whole Earth Brands, Inc. saw -26.98% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FREE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE), starting from Manzone Albert, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $7.43 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,000 shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc., valued at $74,284 with the latest closing price.

Rusie Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of Whole Earth Brands, Inc., bought 4,300 shares at the value of $7.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Rusie Andrew is holding 4,300 shares at the value of $31,347 based on the most recent closing price.