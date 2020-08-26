Walk through Financial Numbers of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went down by -2.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.67 and move down -141.02%, while AAL stocks collected 4.29% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that American Airlines to Cut 19,000 Jobs by Oct. 1 When Federal Aid Ends

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) The 36 Months beta value for AAL stocks is at 1.73, while 3 of the analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 8 rated it as hold and 7 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $11.56 which is -$1.58 below current price. AAL currently has a short float of 31.62% and public float of 502.33M with average trading volume of 97.36M shares.

AAL Market Performance

AAL stocks went up by 4.29% for the week, with the monthly jump of 15.36% and a quarterly performance of 9.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.84%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.89% for AAL stocks with the simple moving average of -28.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AAL shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for AAL socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $108 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAL stock at the price of $20, previously predicting the value of $15. The rating they have provided for AAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave “Buy” rating to AAL stocks, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 17, 2020.

AAL Stocks 2.24% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, American Airlines Group Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -58.51% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.29%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.64% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -21.32% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AAL went up by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -57.46% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.60. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw -54.18% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AAL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), starting from EMBLER MICHAEL J, who bought 4,000 shares at the price of $19.33 back on Feb 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 34,969 shares of American Airlines Group Inc., valued at $77,312 with the latest closing price.

CAHILL JOHN T, the Director of American Airlines Group Inc., bought 25,000 shares at the value of $18.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that CAHILL JOHN T is holding 50,000 shares at the value of $474,125 based on the most recent closing price.

AAL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.10 for the present operating margin and +24.96 for gross margin. The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at +3.68. Total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return holds the value 240.80%, with -5.70% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.92 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for American Airlines Group Inc. is 26.49 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.