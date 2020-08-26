United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.66 and move down -77.67%, while UCBI stocks collected -0.50% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

UCBI Market Performance

UCBI stocks went down by -0.50% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.09% and a quarterly performance of -14.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.30%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.41% for UCBI stocks with the simple moving average of -23.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UCBI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for UCBI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for UCBI socks in the upcoming period according to DA Davidson is $23.50 based on the research report published on March 10, 2020.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UCBI stock at the price of $33. The rating they have provided for UCBI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 16, 2019.

DA Davidson gave “Neutral” rating to UCBI stocks, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on August 21, 2019.

UCBI Stocks -4.66% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, United Community Banks, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -43.71% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.48%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.87% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.18% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI went down by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -42.72% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $18.43. In addition, United Community Banks, Inc. saw -42.29% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

UCBI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI), starting from RICHLOVSKY THOMAS A, who bought 4,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jun 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,000 shares of United Community Banks, Inc., valued at $100,000 with the latest closing price.

HARRALSON JEFFERSON L, the EVP, CFO of United Community Banks, Inc., bought 1,000 shares at the value of $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that HARRALSON JEFFERSON L is holding 1,000 shares at the value of $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

UCBI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +38.17 for the present operating margin. The net margin for United Community Banks, Inc. stands at +28.04. Total capital return value is set at 13.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.27. Equity return holds the value 9.30%, with 1.10% for asset returns.

Based on United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 14.35 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 12.55.