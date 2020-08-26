The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Plans and Analysts Expectations

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) went down by -1.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.20 and move down -78.24%, while GT stocks collected -0.77% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/20/20 that Trump Is Mad at Goodyear. Wall Street Doesn’t Like the Stock Anyway.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Worth an Investment?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) The 36 Months beta value for GT stocks is at 2.11, while 1 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 7 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.57 which is $1.21 above current price. GT currently has a short float of 4.16% and public float of 232.35M with average trading volume of 5.17M shares.

GT Market Performance

GT stocks went down by -0.77% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.69% and a quarterly performance of 14.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.43% for GT stocks with the simple moving average of -8.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for GT shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for GT socks in the upcoming period according to Nomura is $72 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GT stock at the price of $7.50. The rating they have provided for GT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 30, 2020.

Standpoint Research gave “ Buy” rating to GT stocks, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on February 27, 2020.

GT Stocks 3.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -43.87% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.25%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.64% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +7.58% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GT went down by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -42.63% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.60. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw -37.93% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), starting from Bellissimo Jonathan, who bought 500 shares at the price of $7.38 back on Mar 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,071 shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, valued at $3,690 with the latest closing price.

GT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.57 for the present operating margin and +24.24 for gross margin. The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at -2.11. Total capital return value is set at 7.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.15. Equity return holds the value -41.70%, with -9.50% for asset returns.

Based on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 150.08 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 60.01. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 38.00 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.13 and long-term debt to capital is 124.59.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.64 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is 7.43 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.