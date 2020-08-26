Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) future in Healthcare Sector

by Nicola Day

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) went up by 14.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.90 and move down -738.46%, while TLGT stocks collected -46.48% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Teligent, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

TLGT Market Performance

TLGT stocks went down by -46.48% for the week, with the monthly drop of -48.42% and a quarterly performance of -71.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.71%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.77% for TLGT stocks with the simple moving average of -65.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLGT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TLGT shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for TLGT socks in the upcoming period according to Craig Hallum is $2 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLGT stock at the price of $2. The rating they have provided for TLGT stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on October 3, 2019.

TLGT Stocks -44.53% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Teligent, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -88.07% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.36%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 21.62%, while the shares sank at the distance of -41.26% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -56.91% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TLGT went down by -34.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -79.72% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.0099. In addition, Teligent, Inc. saw -73.23% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TLGT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -12.17 for the present operating margin and +35.70 for gross margin. The net margin for Teligent, Inc. stands at -38.13. Total capital return value is set at -4.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.72. Equity return holds the value 328.40%, with -12.80% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.99 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for Teligent, Inc. is 3.61 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.

Previous articleBuy or Sell Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun
Next articleAvantor, Inc. (AVTR) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/10/2020

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Why The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Is in Such attractive Condition: Rise 0.80%

Nicola Day - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.37 and...
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Amphenol Corporation (APH) Jump 0.15%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $111.40 and move down...
Business

Price Trends About Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.84 and...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Why The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Is in Such attractive Condition: Rise 0.80%

Nicola Day - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.37 and...
View Post
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Amphenol Corporation (APH) Jump 0.15%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $111.40 and move down...
View Post
Business

Price Trends About Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.84 and...
View Post
Trending

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.92 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Growth Myths About Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.40 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Is in Such attractive Condition: Rise 0.80%

Nicola Day - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.37 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Growth Myths About Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.40 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch ChampionX Corporation (CHX)

Ethane Eddington - 0
ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.80 and move down -231.11%,...
Read more
Hot Stocks

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) – good time to look at fundamentals

Denise Gardner - 0
US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $43.10 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Gains 5.23% in one Year: What’s Next?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.78 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

Price Trends About Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.84 and...
Read more
Business

Technical Traders Must Watch Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) went down by -1.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.89 and...
Read more
Business

KeyCorp (KEY) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.52 and move down -64.03%,...
Read more
Business

Is Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.86 and move...
Read more
Business

Why C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.22 and...
Read more

Companies

Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Amphenol Corporation (APH) Jump 0.15%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $111.40 and move down...
Read more
Companies

What SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.85 and move...
Read more
Companies

Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $93.44 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Danaher Corporation (DHR) – the Stock that lost -0.05% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $209.38 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $57.84 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links