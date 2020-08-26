Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 0.66% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $253.00 and move down -19.33%, while TDOC stocks collected -2.43% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Worth an Investment?

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) The 36 Months beta value for TDOC stocks is at 0.36, while 15 of the analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Teladoc Health, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 11 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $235.13 which is $15.15 above current price. TDOC currently has a short float of 8.57% and public float of 80.33M with average trading volume of 3.72M shares.

TDOC Market Performance

TDOC stocks went down by -2.43% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.35% and a quarterly performance of 30.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 279.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.15% for TDOC stocks with the simple moving average of 44.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TDOC shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for TDOC socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $249 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDOC stock at the price of $275. The rating they have provided for TDOC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14, 2020.

Argus gave “Buy” rating to TDOC stocks, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on July 13, 2020.

TDOC Stocks 0.92% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Teladoc Health, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -16.20% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.56%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.32% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.60% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC went down by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +164.71% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $211.66. In addition, Teladoc Health, Inc. saw 153.24% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TDOC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), starting from Frist William H., who sold 740 shares at the price of $219.75 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,418 shares of Teladoc Health, Inc., valued at $162,615 with the latest closing price.

Frist William H., the Director of Teladoc Health, Inc., sold 740 shares at the value of $192.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Frist William H. is holding 5,418 shares at the value of $142,450 based on the most recent closing price.

TDOC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -12.12 for the present operating margin and +59.62 for gross margin. The net margin for Teladoc Health, Inc. stands at -17.87. Total capital return value is set at -4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.80. Equity return holds the value -8.80%, with -5.30% for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 46.40 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 31.69. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 28.13 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -2.31 and long-term debt to capital is 45.90.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 10.79 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for Teladoc Health, Inc. is 11.01 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.52.