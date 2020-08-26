Technical Traders Must Watch Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) went down by -1.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.89 and move down -34.31%, while ORC stocks collected 0.39% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Orchid Island Capital Announces August 2020 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Worth an Investment?

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) The 36 Months beta value for ORC stocks is at 1.41, while 1 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.50 which is $1.87 above current price. ORC currently has a short float of 7.74% and public float of 65.96M with average trading volume of 987.82K shares.

ORC Market Performance

ORC stocks went up by 0.39% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.85% and a quarterly performance of 14.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.21%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.06% for ORC stocks with the simple moving average of 4.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORC stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ORC shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for ORC socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $75 based on the research report published on February 17, 2017.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORC stock at the price of $11.50, previously predicting the value of $14.50. The rating they have provided for ORC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13, 2015.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to ORC stocks, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on September 3, 2014.

ORC Stocks 5.80% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.54% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.81% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.80% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ORC went up by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -9.04% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.08. In addition, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. saw -12.31% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ORC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC), starting from Haas G Hunter IV, who bought 25,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rushing now owns 94,568 shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc., valued at $95,027 with the latest closing price.

Cauley Robert E, the CEO of Orchid Island Capital, Inc., bought 25,000 shares at the value of $3.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Cauley Robert E is holding 102,252 shares at the value of $96,178 based on the most recent closing price.

ORC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +18.46 for the present operating margin and +95.04 for gross margin. The net margin for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. stands at +18.46. Total capital return value is set at 0.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.63. Equity return holds the value -9.00%, with -0.90% for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 871.82 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 89.71.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 26.62 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is 1.06 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.04.