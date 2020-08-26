T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS): All the Basics You Need to Know

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $118.00 and move down -2.24%, while TMUS stocks collected -0.53% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that It Pays (Literally) To Be with the Un-carrier — Full T-Mobile MONEY Benefits Extend to Sprint Customers

TMUS Market Performance

TMUS stocks went down by -0.53% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.27% and a quarterly performance of 18.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.85%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.09% for TMUS stocks with the simple moving average of 26.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TMUS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TMUS socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $140 based on the research report published on July 29, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMUS stock at the price of $110. The rating they have provided for TMUS stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 29, 2020.

Guggenheim gave “ Neutral” rating to TMUS stocks, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on June 9, 2020.

TMUS Stocks 6.64% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, T-Mobile US, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.19% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.80%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.25% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS went down by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +40.98% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $112.49. In addition, T-Mobile US, Inc. saw 47.17% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TMUS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), starting from Staneff Matthew A., who sold 9,500 shares at the price of $115.23 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 53,747 shares of T-Mobile US, Inc., valued at $1,094,697 with the latest closing price.

Miller David A, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of T-Mobile US, Inc., sold 20,000 shares at the value of $115.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Miller David A is holding 161,142 shares at the value of $2,319,832 based on the most recent closing price.

TMUS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.38 for the present operating margin and +44.14 for gross margin. The net margin for T-Mobile US, Inc. stands at +7.71. Total capital return value is set at 10.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.69. Equity return holds the value 7.20%, with 2.40% for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 147.05 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 59.52. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 48.70 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.02 and long-term debt to capital is 135.69.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.41 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for T-Mobile US, Inc. is 10.07 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.