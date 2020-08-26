Search
SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) rising towards new 52-week high

by Melissa Arnold

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) went up by 4.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.91 and move down -8.2%, while SSSS stocks collected 3.54% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that SuRo Capital Corp. Announces Adjustment to Conversion Rate for Convertible Notes

SSSS Market Performance

SSSS stocks went up by 3.54% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.39% and a quarterly performance of 105.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.69%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.00% for SSSS stocks with the simple moving average of 80.36% for the last 200 days.

SSSS Stocks 19.27% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, SuRo Capital Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.58% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.91%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.07% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +50.93% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SSSS went up by +11.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +104.29% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.92. In addition, SuRo Capital Corp. saw 100.76% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SSSS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), starting from Birch Robert S., who bought 12,000 shares at the price of $9.03 back on Jun 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,923,896 shares of SuRo Capital Corp., valued at $108,416 with the latest closing price.

Birch Robert S., the 10% Owner of SuRo Capital Corp., bought 6,669 shares at the value of $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Birch Robert S. is holding 2,911,896 shares at the value of $60,021 based on the most recent closing price.

SSSS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +111.74 for the present operating margin and +118.44 for gross margin. The net margin for SuRo Capital Corp. stands at +115.86. Total capital return value is set at 9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return holds the value 2.90%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Based on SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), the company’s capital structure generated 19.51 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 16.32. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 13.52 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 10.74 and long-term debt to capital is 19.41.

EBITDA value lies at -21.65 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 1.52. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.03 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for SuRo Capital Corp. is 13.34 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.07.

