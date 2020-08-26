SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) sinking towards new 52-week low

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) went down by -3.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.33 and move down -135.69%, while SXC stocks collected -8.26% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that SunCoke Energy, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results And Reissues 2020 Guidance

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Worth an Investment?

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) The 36 Months beta value for SXC stocks is at 0.84, while 1 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SunCoke Energy, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.00 which is -$3.11 below current price. SXC currently has a short float of 2.17% and public float of 82.13M with average trading volume of 923.94K shares.

SXC Market Performance

SXC stocks went down by -8.26% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.47% and a quarterly performance of -10.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.16%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.66% for SXC stocks with the simple moving average of -25.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SXC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SXC shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for SXC socks in the upcoming period according to The Benchmark Company is $65 based on the research report published on February 6, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SXC stock at the price of $65. The rating they have provided for SXC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 5, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave “ Neutral” rating to SXC stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 30, 2019.

SXC Stocks 0.21% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, SunCoke Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -57.57% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.58% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.76% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SXC went down by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -47.91% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.26. In addition, SunCoke Energy, Inc. saw -50.08% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SXC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC), starting from Hardesty Phillip Michael, who bought 3,000 shares at the price of $3.29 back on Mar 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 142,892 shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc., valued at $9,870 with the latest closing price.

SWEETNAM JAMES E, the Director of SunCoke Energy, Inc., bought 5,300 shares at the value of $4.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that SWEETNAM JAMES E is holding 28,417 shares at the value of $24,963 based on the most recent closing price.

SXC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.75 for the present operating margin and +11.18 for gross margin. The net margin for SunCoke Energy, Inc. stands at -9.52. Total capital return value is set at 7.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.81. Equity return holds the value -30.90%, with -8.70% for asset returns.

Based on SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.53 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 61.76. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.68 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.73 and long-term debt to capital is 160.56.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.75 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for SunCoke Energy, Inc. is 23.23 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.