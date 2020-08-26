SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP): Share Tumbled 28.65% last week: What Happened?

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) went up by 18.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.38 and move down -25.45%, while SGRP stocks collected 28.65% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that SPAR Group Announces New Chief Financial Officer

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Worth an Investment?

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.00 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SGRP Market Performance

SGRP stocks went up by 28.65% for the week, with the monthly jump of 34.16% and a quarterly performance of 58.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.76%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.46% for SGRP stocks with the simple moving average of 15.36% for the last 200 days.

SGRP Stocks 28.27% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, SPAR Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 17.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 17.28%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.35% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +37.29% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SGRP went up by +28.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +0.92% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.9585. In addition, SPAR Group, Inc. saw -15.38% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SGRP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP), starting from SEGRETO JAMES R, who sold 34,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Nov 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 1 shares of SPAR Group, Inc., valued at $44,285 with the latest closing price.

SEGRETO JAMES R, the Chief Financial Officer of SPAR Group, Inc., sold 10,000 shares at the value of $1.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that SEGRETO JAMES R is holding 34,001 shares at the value of $12,410 based on the most recent closing price.

SGRP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.03 for the present operating margin and +18.61 for gross margin. The net margin for SPAR Group, Inc. stands at +0.96. Total capital return value is set at 21.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.95. Equity return holds the value 11.30%, with 2.60% for asset returns.

Based on SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP), the company’s capital structure generated 104.70 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 51.15. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.95 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 9.74 and long-term debt to capital is 18.04.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.19 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for SPAR Group, Inc. is 5.30 with the total asset turnover at the value of 3.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.