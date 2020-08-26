Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) went up by 2.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $59.52 and move down -187.54%, while SIX stocks collected 3.71% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in American Airlines, Overstock.com, Dave & Buster’s, Six Flags, or Wynn Resorts?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) Worth an Investment?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) The 36 Months beta value for SIX stocks is at 2.22, while 6 of the analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $22.18 which is $2.47 above current price. SIX currently has a short float of 12.57% and public float of 76.15M with average trading volume of 3.10M shares.

SIX Market Performance

SIX stocks went up by 3.71% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.21% and a quarterly performance of -24.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.75%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.15% for SIX stocks with the simple moving average of -24.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SIX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for SIX socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $26 based on the research report published on July 30, 2020.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIX stock at the price of $30. The rating they have provided for SIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 9, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave “ Buy” rating to SIX stocks, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 15, 2020.

SIX Stocks 3.78% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -65.22% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.73%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.87% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -12.29% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SIX went up by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -52.73% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $19.04. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw -54.11% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SIX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), starting from BALDANZA B BEN, who bought 1,638 shares at the price of $14.74 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,438 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $24,144 with the latest closing price.

Ruchim Arik W, the Director of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, bought 200,000 shares at the value of $21.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Ruchim Arik W is holding 7,800,000 shares at the value of $4,240,540 based on the most recent closing price.

SIX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +29.04 for the present operating margin and +42.44 for gross margin. The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at +12.04. Total capital return value is set at 20.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.34. Equity return holds the value 6.60%, with -1.80% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.48 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is 13.24 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.