Sempra Energy (SRE): All the Basics You Need to Know

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $161.87 and move down -28.97%, while SRE stocks collected -2.98% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that SoCalGas Awards More than $230,000 in Scholarships to 60 Central and Southern California Students Pursuing Higher Education

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Worth an Investment?

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.13 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SRE Market Performance

SRE stocks went down by -2.98% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.06% and a quarterly performance of 0.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.09% for SRE stocks with the simple moving average of -6.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SRE shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for SRE socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $145 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRE stock at the price of $141. The rating they have provided for SRE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 21, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave “Buy” rating to SRE stocks, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on June 15, 2020.

SRE Stocks 1.20% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sempra Energy was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.46% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.03%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.21% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SRE went down by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -11.68% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $128.23. In addition, Sempra Energy saw -17.14% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SRE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sempra Energy (SRE), starting from Brown Kathleen, who bought 746 shares at the price of $134.08 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 746 shares of Sempra Energy, valued at $100,024 with the latest closing price.

MEARS MICHAEL N, the Director of Sempra Energy, bought 2,000 shares at the value of $131.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that MEARS MICHAEL N is holding 2,000 shares at the value of $263,660 based on the most recent closing price.

SRE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +25.39 for the present operating margin and +29.98 for gross margin. The net margin for Sempra Energy stands at +16.98. Total capital return value is set at 5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.59. Equity return holds the value 23.50%, with 6.40% for asset returns.

Based on Sempra Energy (SRE), the company’s capital structure generated 131.90 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 56.88. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.07 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.18 and long-term debt to capital is 120.14.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.76 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for Sempra Energy is 5.66 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.