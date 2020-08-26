Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) Everything Investors Need To Know

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) went up by 6.74% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.71 and move down -74.49%, while SEEL stocks collected -2.77% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Seelos Therapeutics Receives European Orphan Drug Designation for SLS-005 (Trehalose) in Sanfilippo Syndrome

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Worth an Investment?

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) The 36 Months beta value for SEEL stocks is at 2.16, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.00 which is -$0.98 below current price. SEEL currently has a short float of 1.09% and public float of 37.26M with average trading volume of 1.17M shares.

SEEL Market Performance

SEEL stocks went down by -2.77% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.58% and a quarterly performance of -17.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.36% for SEEL stocks with the simple moving average of 1.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SEEL shares by setting it to “Speculative Buy”. The predicted price for SEEL socks in the upcoming period according to The Benchmark Company is $4 based on the research report published on November 14, 2019.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEEL stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for SEEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14, 2019.

SEEL Stocks -11.46% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -42.40% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.74%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.99%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.77% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -23.88% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL went down by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +16.47% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.0586. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. saw -26.72% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SEEL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -7399.20 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -13668.00. Total capital return value is set at -2,163.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3,996.49. Equity return holds the value -431.30%, with -182.30% for asset returns.