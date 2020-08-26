Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) went up by 4.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.04 and move down -65.85%, while TYME stocks collected -12.03% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that TYME’s Oncology Research Reveals Potential New Oral Therapy TYME-19 in the Fight Against COVID-19

TYME Market Performance

TYME stocks went down by -12.03% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.88% and a quarterly performance of -26.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.36%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.16% for TYME stocks with the simple moving average of -4.90% for the last 200 days.

TYME Stocks -4.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Tyme Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.95% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.41%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.92% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.81% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TYME went up by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +12.92% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.2598. In addition, Tyme Technologies, Inc. saw -16.43% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TYME Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME), starting from Demurjian Michael, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 25,338,546 shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc., valued at $23,400 with the latest closing price.

Demurjian Michael, the 10% Owner of Tyme Technologies, Inc., sold 20,000 shares at the value of $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Demurjian Michael is holding 25,358,546 shares at the value of $25,742 based on the most recent closing price.

TYME Stock Fundamentals

Based on Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME), the company’s capital structure generated 3.01 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 2.92.