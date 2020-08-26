Search
Home Trending
Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR)

by Ethane Eddington

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) went up by 1.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.50 and move down -53.93%, while SDGR stocks collected -5.81% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Schrödinger Announces Closing of Public Offering

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Worth an Investment?

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) 1 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Schrodinger, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $86.75 which is $22.11 above current price. SDGR currently has a short float of 18.03% and public float of 23.76M with average trading volume of 1.16M shares.

SDGR Market Performance

SDGR stocks went down by -5.81% for the week, with the monthly drop of -16.42% and a quarterly performance of -0.93%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.04% for SDGR stocks with the simple moving average of 11.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDGR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SDGR shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for SDGR socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $43 based on the research report published on March 2, 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SDGR stock at the price of $42. The rating they have provided for SDGR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 2, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave “Outperform” rating to SDGR stocks, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 2, 2020.

SDGR Stocks -17.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Schrodinger, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -35.04% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.85%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.75% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.11% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SDGR went down by -5.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $70.59. In addition, Schrodinger, Inc. saw 125.70% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SDGR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR), starting from Herman Jenny, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,220 shares of Schrodinger, Inc., valued at $70,000 with the latest closing price.

Herman Jenny, the Vice President, Controller of Schrodinger, Inc., sold 2,000 shares at the value of $67.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Herman Jenny is holding 3,220 shares at the value of $135,531 based on the most recent closing price.

SDGR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -45.26 for the present operating margin and +54.20 for gross margin. The net margin for Schrodinger, Inc. stands at -28.72. Total capital return value is set at -38.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.92. Equity return holds the value -34.50%, with -14.00% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleTime to Pay a Little Attention to Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Again
Next articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead? Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN)

Related Articles

Trending

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) future in Healthcare Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) went up by 6.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.00 and move...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) went up by 9.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.70 and move...
Companies

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.00...

Latest Posts

Trending

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) future in Healthcare Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) went up by 6.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.00 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) went up by 9.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.70 and move...
View Post
Companies

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.00...
View Post
Business

BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) went up by 3.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.58 and move...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) went down by -5.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $121.33 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) went up by 9.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.70 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s a Way to Trade Athersys, Inc. (ATHX)

Nicola Day - 0
Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) went up by 5.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.38 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Time to Pay a Little Attention to Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $95.21 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Premier, Inc. (PINC) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) went down by -4.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $39.70 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

– 30.105 – 34.2112: is It Good Range to Buy The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)?

Denise Gardner - 0
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) went down by -8.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.53...
Read more

Business

Business

BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) went up by 3.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.58 and move...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went up by 7.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.75 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Do Investors Care About GoPro, Inc. (GPRO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) went down by -2.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.79 and move down...
Read more
Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Nicola Day - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.85 and move...
Read more
Business

Will Brunswick Corporation (BC) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.99 and move down...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.00...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How One Should Trade United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) went down by -3.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.38 and...
Read more
Companies

Why Investors Need To Watch Hecla Mining Company (HL)?

Nicola Day - 0
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) went down by -4.57% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.79 and move...
Read more
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Sonos, Inc. (SONO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.83 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Analyzing Future Direction of Infinera Corporation (INFN): Next Earning Report on 11/04/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.25 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links