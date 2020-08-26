Price Trends About Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) You Should Know

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.84 and move down -16.6%, while RHI stocks collected -3.66% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that Protiviti CEO Joseph Tarantino Named to the 2020 NACD Directorship 100 List

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Worth an Investment?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.15 times of increase in earnings at the present.

RHI Market Performance

RHI stocks went down by -3.66% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.64% and a quarterly performance of 5.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.97%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.83% for RHI stocks with the simple moving average of 3.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RHI shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for RHI socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $51 based on the research report published on May 21, 2020.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RHI stock at the price of $51. The rating they have provided for RHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 5, 2020.

Jefferies gave “Underperform” rating to RHI stocks, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on November 22, 2019.

RHI Stocks 3.47% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Robert Half International Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.24% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.29%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.10% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RHI went down by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -5.77% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $54.48. In addition, Robert Half International Inc. saw -13.30% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RHI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), starting from Morial Marc, who sold 3,575 shares at the price of $55.93 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 24,622 shares of Robert Half International Inc., valued at $199,950 with the latest closing price.

RHI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.21 for the present operating margin and +40.58 for gross margin. The net margin for Robert Half International Inc. stands at +7.48. Total capital return value is set at 50.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.72. Equity return holds the value 32.20%, with 15.70% for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 23.94 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 19.32.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.21 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for Robert Half International Inc. is 7.47 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.