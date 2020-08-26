Price Trends About Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) You Should Know

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $59.96 and move down -3.58%, while MDLZ stocks collected 1.08% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Mondelēz International Joins U.S. Plastics Pact, Committing to Meet Ambitious Circular Economy Goals By 2025

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Worth an Investment?

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.47 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MDLZ Market Performance

MDLZ stocks went up by 1.08% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.16% and a quarterly performance of 14.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.30%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.08% for MDLZ stocks with the simple moving average of 8.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for MDLZ shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MDLZ socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $61 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLZ stock at the price of $61. The rating they have provided for MDLZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 22, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave “ Buy” rating to MDLZ stocks, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on July 16, 2020.

MDLZ Stocks 7.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Mondelez International, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.45% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.44%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.91% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.02% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ went up by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +11.89% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $56.27. In addition, Mondelez International, Inc. saw 5.10% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MDLZ Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ), starting from MAY PETER W, who sold 555,000 shares at the price of $56.00 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 12,228,832 shares of Mondelez International, Inc., valued at $31,077,725 with the latest closing price.

BUNCH CHARLES E, the Director of Mondelez International, Inc., bought 3,500 shares at the value of $55.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that BUNCH CHARLES E is holding 32,300 shares at the value of $193,200 based on the most recent closing price.

MDLZ Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.34 for the present operating margin and +38.96 for gross margin. The net margin for Mondelez International, Inc. stands at +14.96. Total capital return value is set at 9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.67. Equity return holds the value 13.00%, with 5.40% for asset returns.

Based on Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ), the company’s capital structure generated 69.69 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 41.07. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 29.45 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.73 and long-term debt to capital is 53.57.

EBITDA value lies at +1.15 B with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 3.49. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.79 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for Mondelez International, Inc. is 8.72 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.