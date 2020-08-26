Price Trends About Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) You Should Know

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) went down by -1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.19 and move down -39.29%, while LLNW stocks collected -4.85% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that New One-Stop Resource Center Gives Developers a Robust Array of Tools to Easily Manage, Monitor and Integrate Limelight Services

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Worth an Investment?

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) The 36 Months beta value for LLNW stocks is at 0.69, while 7 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Limelight Networks, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.86 which is $2.98 above current price. LLNW currently has a short float of 10.66% and public float of 117.16M with average trading volume of 3.29M shares.

LLNW Market Performance

LLNW stocks went down by -4.85% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.13% and a quarterly performance of 7.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 155.65%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.63% for LLNW stocks with the simple moving average of 10.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLNW stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for LLNW shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LLNW socks in the upcoming period according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on June 22, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LLNW stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for LLNW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 8, 2020.

Northland Capital gave “Outperform” rating to LLNW stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 30, 2020.

LLNW Stocks -10.01% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Limelight Networks, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -28.21% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.63%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.22% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +14.17% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LLNW went down by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +36.11% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.21. In addition, Limelight Networks, Inc. saw 44.12% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LLNW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW), starting from LENTO ROBERT A, who sold 16,695 shares at the price of $6.09 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,881,805 shares of Limelight Networks, Inc., valued at $101,673 with the latest closing price.

Silverman Kurt, the Senior Vice President-Dev. of Limelight Networks, Inc., sold 15,000 shares at the value of $6.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Silverman Kurt is holding 732,670 shares at the value of $92,850 based on the most recent closing price.

LLNW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -7.84 for the present operating margin and +40.21 for gross margin. The net margin for Limelight Networks, Inc. stands at -8.00. Total capital return value is set at -9.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.30. Equity return holds the value -4.40%, with -3.40% for asset returns.

Based on Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW), the company’s capital structure generated 9.33 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 8.54. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 7.42 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -206.91 and long-term debt to capital is 8.10.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.34 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for Limelight Networks, Inc. is 5.59 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.