Price Trends About Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) You Should Know

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) went down by -1.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $95.10 and move down -30.26%, while ED stocks collected -0.46% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Worth an Investment?

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.28 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ED Market Performance

ED stocks went down by -0.46% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.34% and a quarterly performance of 2.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.82%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.11% for ED stocks with the simple moving average of -10.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ED shares by setting it to “Sector Weight”. The predicted price for ED socks in the upcoming period according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $142 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ED stock at the price of $78. The rating they have provided for ED stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Buy” rating to ED stocks, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on April 29, 2020.

ED Stocks -0.97% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Consolidated Edison, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.23% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.39% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -3.43% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ED went down by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -16.29% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $74.42. In addition, Consolidated Edison, Inc. saw -19.30% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ED Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), starting from Sanchez Robert, who bought 31 shares at the price of $74.08 back on Jul 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,013 shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc., valued at $2,311 with the latest closing price.

Nachmias Stuart, the President & CEO CET of Consolidated Edison, Inc., bought 9 shares at the value of $74.08 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Nachmias Stuart is holding 1,002 shares at the value of $667 based on the most recent closing price.

ED Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.13 for the present operating margin and +40.50 for gross margin. The net margin for Consolidated Edison, Inc. stands at +10.70. Total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return holds the value 7.40%, with 2.30% for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 125.06 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 55.57. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 38.81 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.74 and long-term debt to capital is 107.29.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.09 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is 5.93 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.