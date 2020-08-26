Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) Gains 112.10% in one Year: What’s Next?

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) went up by 9.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.27 and move up 1.49%, while OCUL stocks collected 0.17% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that Ocular Therapeutix(TM) Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

OCUL Market Performance

OCUL stocks went up by 0.17% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.54% and a quarterly performance of 24.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.10%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.25% for OCUL stocks with the simple moving average of 59.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCUL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for OCUL shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for OCUL socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $13 based on the research report published on August 10, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCUL stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for OCUL stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on March 3, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to OCUL stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 21, 2019.

OCUL Stocks 13.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 1.47% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.72%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, while the shares surge at the distance of +16.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.69% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL went up by +9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +179.07% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.37. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. saw 117.47% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

OCUL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL), starting from SUMMER ROAD LLC, who bought 363,636 shares at the price of $5.50 back on May 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,618,424 shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., valued at $1,999,998 with the latest closing price.

SUMMER ROAD LLC, the 10% Owner of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., bought 35,052 shares at the value of $4.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that SUMMER ROAD LLC is holding 5,254,788 shares at the value of $170,714 based on the most recent closing price.

OCUL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -2029.86 for the present operating margin and +15.07 for gross margin. The net margin for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. stands at -2043.34. Total capital return value is set at -147.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -149.89.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 43.47 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is 3.08 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.