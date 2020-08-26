Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) future in Technology Sector

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.80 and move down -15.41%, while MDLA stocks collected 6.76% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Medallia Contactless Messaging Now HIPAA Compliant for Healthcare Payers, Providers and Pharmaceutical, Medical Device Companies

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Worth an Investment?

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) 10 of the analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Medallia, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $34.67 which is -$0.53 below current price. MDLA currently has a short float of 9.42% and public float of 128.07M with average trading volume of 1.56M shares.

MDLA Market Performance

MDLA stocks went up by 6.76% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.46% and a quarterly performance of 20.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.84% for MDLA stocks with the simple moving average of 23.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLA stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for MDLA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MDLA socks in the upcoming period according to Berenberg is $33 based on the research report published on July 21, 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLA stock at the price of $40. The rating they have provided for MDLA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 17, 2020.

William Blair gave “Outperform” rating to MDLA stocks, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 13, 2019.

MDLA Stocks 15.11% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Medallia, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.80%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +24.52% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MDLA went up by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +21.20% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $31.06. In addition, Medallia, Inc. saw 8.07% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MDLA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Medallia, Inc. (MDLA), starting from Stretch Leslie, who sold 32,028 shares at the price of $31.07 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,513,055 shares of Medallia, Inc., valued at $995,203 with the latest closing price.

Ottosson Mikael J, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Medallia, Inc., sold 35,000 shares at the value of $31.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Ottosson Mikael J is holding 92,456 shares at the value of $1,086,719 based on the most recent closing price.

MDLA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -29.56 for the present operating margin and +63.88 for gross margin. The net margin for Medallia, Inc. stands at -27.94. Total capital return value is set at -60.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.42. Equity return holds the value -35.50%, with -21.00% for asset returns.