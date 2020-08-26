Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM): Share Tumbled 2.79% last week: What Happened?

by Nicola Day

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) went up by 2.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.52 and move down -3.81%, while MXIM stocks collected 2.79% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Worth an Investment?

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.37 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MXIM Market Performance

MXIM stocks went up by 2.79% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.77% and a quarterly performance of 23.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.77%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.65% for MXIM stocks with the simple moving average of 20.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXIM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MXIM shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for MXIM socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $55 based on the research report published on April 29, 2020.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MXIM stock at the price of $50. The rating they have provided for MXIM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 20, 2020.

Cowen gave “Market Perform” rating to MXIM stocks, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 29, 2020.

MXIM Stocks 7.39% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.67% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.84%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.73% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +21.52% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MXIM went up by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +18.83% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $69.09. In addition, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. saw 15.14% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MXIM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM), starting from Imperato Jon, who sold 2,180 shares at the price of $69.13 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 44,110 shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., valued at $150,709 with the latest closing price.

MEDLIN EDWIN, the SVP, Chief Legal, Admin, Compl of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., sold 12,830 shares at the value of $69.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that MEDLIN EDWIN is holding 72,184 shares at the value of $887,495 based on the most recent closing price.

MXIM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +31.64 for the present operating margin and +65.24 for gross margin. The net margin for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. stands at +29.88. Equity return holds the value 38.60%, with 18.10% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.27
Next articleWhy JanOne Inc. (JAN) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Why The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Is in Such attractive Condition: Rise 0.80%

Nicola Day - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.37 and...
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Amphenol Corporation (APH) Jump 0.15%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $111.40 and move down...
Business

Price Trends About Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.84 and...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Why The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Is in Such attractive Condition: Rise 0.80%

Nicola Day - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.37 and...
View Post
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Amphenol Corporation (APH) Jump 0.15%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $111.40 and move down...
View Post
Business

Price Trends About Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.84 and...
View Post
Trending

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.92 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Growth Myths About Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.40 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Is in Such attractive Condition: Rise 0.80%

Nicola Day - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.37 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Growth Myths About Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.40 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch ChampionX Corporation (CHX)

Ethane Eddington - 0
ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.80 and move down -231.11%,...
Read more
Hot Stocks

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) – good time to look at fundamentals

Denise Gardner - 0
US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $43.10 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Gains 5.23% in one Year: What’s Next?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.78 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

Price Trends About Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.84 and...
Read more
Business

Technical Traders Must Watch Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) went down by -1.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.89 and...
Read more
Business

KeyCorp (KEY) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.52 and move down -64.03%,...
Read more
Business

Is Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.86 and move...
Read more
Business

Why C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.22 and...
Read more

Companies

Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Amphenol Corporation (APH) Jump 0.15%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $111.40 and move down...
Read more
Companies

What SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.85 and move...
Read more
Companies

Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $93.44 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Danaher Corporation (DHR) – the Stock that lost -0.05% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $209.38 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $57.84 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links