KeyCorp (KEY) set up for great things

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.52 and move down -64.03%, while KEY stocks collected 2.79% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/21/20 that KeyCorp Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Worth an Investment?

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.23 times of increase in earnings at the present.

KEY Market Performance

KEY stocks went up by 2.79% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.47% and a quarterly performance of -1.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.62%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.28% for KEY stocks with the simple moving average of -15.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for KEY shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for KEY socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $34 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEY stock at the price of $34. The rating they have provided for KEY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 22, 2020.

BofA Securities gave “ Underperform” rating to KEY stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 10, 2020.

KEY Stocks 1.77% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, KeyCorp was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.05% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.09%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.34% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.43% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KEY went up by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -35.18% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.38. In addition, KeyCorp saw -38.19% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

KEY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KeyCorp (KEY), starting from Mago Angela G, who sold 3,646 shares at the price of $12.46 back on Jul 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 168,183 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $45,429 with the latest closing price.

Highsmith Carlton L, the Director of KeyCorp, bought 2,000 shares at the value of $11.89 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Highsmith Carlton L is holding 66,874 shares at the value of $23,780 based on the most recent closing price.

KEY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +26.81 for the present operating margin. The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +22.25. Total capital return value is set at 6.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.15. Equity return holds the value 7.20%, with 0.70% for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 79.47 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.28.