It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) went up by 0.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $141.81 and move down -0.11%, while TXN stocks collected 1.69% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Haviv Ilan named chief operating officer of TI

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Worth an Investment?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.57 times of increase in earnings at the present.

TXN Market Performance

TXN stocks went up by 1.69% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.22% and a quarterly performance of 20.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.43%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.92% for TXN stocks with the simple moving average of 16.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXN stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for TXN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TXN socks in the upcoming period according to DZ Bank is $74 based on the research report published on July 23, 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXN stock at the price of $74. The rating they have provided for TXN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 9, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “Underweight” rating to TXN stocks, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on June 16, 2020.

TXN Stocks 8.02% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Texas Instruments Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.11% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.68%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.86% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +14.03% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TXN went up by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +18.13% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $135.59. In addition, Texas Instruments Incorporated saw 10.42% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TXN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), starting from Whitaker Darla H, who sold 40,000 shares at the price of $138.52 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 49,524 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated, valued at $5,540,624 with the latest closing price.

ANDERSKOUV NIELS, the Sr. Vice President of Texas Instruments Incorporated, sold 31,222 shares at the value of $138.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that ANDERSKOUV NIELS is holding 76,434 shares at the value of $4,319,835 based on the most recent closing price.

TXN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +39.54 for the present operating margin and +61.71 for gross margin. The net margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated stands at +34.66. Total capital return value is set at 39.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.89. Equity return holds the value 60.40%, with 28.40% for asset returns.

Based on Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.88 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.79. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.05 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 33.45 and long-term debt to capital is 62.45.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 8.54 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for Texas Instruments Incorporated is 12.61 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.