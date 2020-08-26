Is The New York Times Company (NYT) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.95 and move down -11.51%, while NYT stocks collected -2.25% of loss with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/12/20 that Publishers Are Investing in a Second Generation of Audio Articles

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Worth an Investment?

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.13 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NYT Market Performance

NYT stocks went down by -2.25% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.20% and a quarterly performance of 9.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.16%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.43% for NYT stocks with the simple moving average of 17.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for NYT shares by setting it to “In-line”. The predicted price for NYT socks in the upcoming period according to Evercore ISI is $32 based on the research report published on April 23, 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYT stock at the price of $27.50. The rating they have provided for NYT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 9, 2019.

Barclays gave “ Underweight” rating to NYT stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 6, 2018.

NYT Stocks -2.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The New York Times Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.32% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.70%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.72% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.90% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NYT went down by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +42.34% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $44.89. In addition, The New York Times Company saw 33.66% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NYT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The New York Times Company (NYT), starting from SULZBERGER ARTHUR JR, who sold 14,790 shares at the price of $44.40 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 373,067 shares of The New York Times Company, valued at $656,676 with the latest closing price.

Thompson Mark, the PRESIDENT & CEO of The New York Times Company, sold 100,000 shares at the value of $43.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Thompson Mark is holding 316,697 shares at the value of $4,370,000 based on the most recent closing price.

NYT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.02 for the present operating margin and +57.67 for gross margin. The net margin for The New York Times Company stands at +7.72. Total capital return value is set at 14.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.34. Equity return holds the value 12.00%, with 6.70% for asset returns.

Based on The New York Times Company (NYT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.37 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 5.10. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 3.02 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.13 and long-term debt to capital is 4.70.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.76 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for The New York Times Company is 8.25 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.