Is Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $25.00

by Denise Gardner

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) went up by 4.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.33 and move up 3.14%, while LPRO stocks collected 9.04% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Open Lending Signs A+ Federal Credit Union to Lenders Protection(TM) Program

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Worth an Investment?

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) 4 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Open Lending Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $23.00 which is $2.01 above current price. LPRO currently has a short float of 10.45% and public float of 47.26M with average trading volume of 814.67K shares.

LPRO Market Performance

LPRO stocks went up by 9.04% for the week, with the monthly jump of 20.22% and a quarterly performance of 104.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.69%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.84% for LPRO stocks with the simple moving average of 73.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPRO stock at the price of $20. The rating they have provided for LPRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14, 2020.

LPRO Stocks 23.86% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Open Lending Corporation was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 3.25% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.46%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, while the shares surge at the distance of +21.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +55.48% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO went up by +9.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $18.46. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 99.15% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

