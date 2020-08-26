Is Masco Corporation (MAS) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $70.00

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) went up by 0.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.10 and move down -1.28%, while MAS stocks collected 0.75% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that The BEHR(R) Color Trends 2021 Palette Offers the “Elevated Comfort” We All Need Right Now

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Worth an Investment?

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.57 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MAS Market Performance

MAS stocks went up by 0.75% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.17% and a quarterly performance of 26.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.57%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.76% for MAS stocks with the simple moving average of 28.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MAS shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for MAS socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $101 based on the research report published on May 29, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAS stock at the price of $55. The rating they have provided for MAS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 28, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “ Outperform” rating to MAS stocks, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 7, 2020.

MAS Stocks 11.03% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Masco Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.26% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.85%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.92% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +26.17% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MAS went up by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +28.36% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $57.99. In addition, Masco Corporation saw 23.65% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MAS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Masco Corporation (MAS), starting from Allman Keith J., who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $57.88 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 353,691 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $578,761 with the latest closing price.

Cole Kenneth G., the VP, General Counsel and Sec. of Masco Corporation, sold 4,349 shares at the value of $58.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Cole Kenneth G. is holding 59,283 shares at the value of $252,358 based on the most recent closing price.

MAS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.36 for the present operating margin and +35.17 for gross margin. The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +9.47. Total capital return value is set at 36.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.85. Equity return holds the value -611.60%, with 25.50% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.43 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for Masco Corporation is 6.23 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.