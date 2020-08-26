Is KB Home (KBH) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $44.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.51 and move down -8.03%, while KBH stocks collected -0.24% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Latitude at Communications Hill, Its Latest New-Home Community in a Prime San Jose Location

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Worth an Investment?

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.62 times of increase in earnings at the present.

KBH Market Performance

KBH stocks went down by -0.24% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.23% and a quarterly performance of 6.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.40%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.26% for KBH stocks with the simple moving average of 19.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for KBH shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for KBH socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $5 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBH stock at the price of $42. The rating they have provided for KBH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 6, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Sell” rating to KBH stocks, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 16, 2020.

KBH Stocks 13.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, KB Home was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.43% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.51% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +9.23% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KBH went down by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +15.24% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $35.82. In addition, KB Home saw 9.43% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

KBH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KB Home (KBH), starting from Woram Brian J, who sold 49,967 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 83,257 shares of KB Home, valued at $1,823,796 with the latest closing price.

LORA MELISSA, the Director of KB Home, sold 8,202 shares at the value of $31.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16, which means that LORA MELISSA is holding 177,193 shares at the value of $260,003 based on the most recent closing price.

KBH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.59 for the present operating margin and +18.61 for gross margin. The net margin for KB Home stands at +5.87. Total capital return value is set at 8.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.03. Equity return holds the value 12.60%, with 6.00% for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 73.38 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 42.32. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.36 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.41 and long-term debt to capital is 73.05.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.00 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for KB Home is 16.65 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.