Is Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.49 and move down -13.53%, while IRM stocks collected 1.27% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Iron Mountain and CyArk Commemorate 100(th) Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote, Digitally Preserving the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights and Suffrage Movement

IRM Market Performance

IRM stocks went up by 1.27% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.48% and a quarterly performance of 19.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.65%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.65% for IRM stocks with the simple moving average of 5.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IRM shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for IRM socks in the upcoming period according to Robert W. Baird is $29 based on the research report published on August 2, 2019.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRM stock at the price of $25, previously predicting the value of $33. The rating they have provided for IRM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 11, 2019.

Wells Fargo gave “Outperform” rating to IRM stocks, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 10, 2019.

IRM Stocks 9.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Iron Mountain Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -11.92% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.01% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.42% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IRM went up by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -9.26% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $29.44. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw -4.68% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

IRM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), starting from Borges Daniel, who sold 7,405 shares at the price of $29.50 back on Aug 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $218,448 with the latest closing price.

Allerton Jennifer, the Director of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sold 7,011 shares at the value of $27.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Allerton Jennifer is holding 12,812 shares at the value of $191,379 based on the most recent closing price.

IRM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.28 for the present operating margin and +41.55 for gross margin. The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +6.27. Total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.50. Equity return holds the value 15.80%, with 1.50% for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 725.19 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 87.88. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 76.84 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.83 and long-term debt to capital is 683.37.

EBITDA value lies at 916.88 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 6.03. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.61 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for Iron Mountain Incorporated is 5.02 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.33.