Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) went down by -2.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $87.65 and move down -10.11%, while AEE stocks collected -1.95% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Worth an Investment?

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.28 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AEE Market Performance

AEE stocks went down by -1.95% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.75% and a quarterly performance of 12.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.73% for AEE stocks with the simple moving average of 4.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AEE shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for AEE socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $85 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEE stock at the price of $93, previously predicting the value of $84. The rating they have provided for AEE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 10, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave “ Outperform” rating to AEE stocks, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on April 20, 2020.

AEE Stocks 3.63% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ameren Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.19% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.09% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.04% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AEE went down by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +6.66% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $81.00. In addition, Ameren Corporation saw 3.65% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AEE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ameren Corporation (AEE), starting from Lindgren Mark C, who sold 3,650 shares at the price of $73.85 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 38,142 shares of Ameren Corporation, valued at $269,553 with the latest closing price.

BIRK MARK C, the SVP of Subsidiary of Ameren Corporation, sold 5,000 shares at the value of $73.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that BIRK MARK C is holding 70,351 shares at the value of $365,350 based on the most recent closing price.

AEE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.44 for the present operating margin and +29.58 for gross margin. The net margin for Ameren Corporation stands at +14.01. Total capital return value is set at 7.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.10. Equity return holds the value 10.40%, with 2.90% for asset returns.

Based on Ameren Corporation (AEE), the company’s capital structure generated 122.01 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 54.96. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.99 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.33 and long-term debt to capital is 110.98.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.89 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for Ameren Corporation is 7.52 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.